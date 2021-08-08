Nicaragua welcomes Iranian-made “COV-Iran Barakat” vaccine

In a meeting held with scientists of Iran’s Shafa Pharmed Pharmaceutical Group, as chief producer of COV-Iran Barakat vaccine against COVID-19, the Secretary-General of Ministry of Health of Nicaragua praised the progress of this Iranian pharmaceutical company in producing coronavirus vaccine and emphasized strengthening pharmaceutical cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this respect.

According to a press release published in the official Nicaraguan media, representatives of Nicaragua and Iran discussed the cooperation of the Iranian pharmaceutical industry with Nicaragua in Tehran.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health of Nicaragua Carlos Sanz said that Shafa Pharmed Pharmaceutical Company is the second largest pharmaceutical company in the Islamic Republic of Iran which produces 40% of the domestic demand for medicines and pharmaceuticals and exports 60 its products to 12 countries.

It should be noted that Secretary-General of Nicaraguan Ministry of Health along with a high-ranking delegation of Nicaragua arrived in Iran a couple of days ago to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/IRN84430154