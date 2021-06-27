US, Zionist regime’s positions on Golan Heights ‘invalid’

While strongly condemning the recent US-Israeli stance on the occupied Golan, the informed source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that Syria's right to the Golan Heights is supported by legitimate international resolutions, stating that Golan Heights will undoubtedly return to Syria, Syrian State Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

Syria strongly condemns the recent US and Israeli stances on the occupied Golan Heights and emphasizes that US policy towards Arab countries from is in favor of an aggressive, expansionist and hegemonic policy in the region, the report added.

Syria reaffirms its inalienable right to the occupied Golan Heights which is supported by the international legitimacy resolutions, so that all US and Israeli positions on it are ‘invalid’.

The informed source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Syria reaffirms that 'Golan' will return to its homeland and the day will come when Syrian flag will be hoisted over the entire Golan Heights.

MA/5245504