Zionist regime launches military aggression in S Syria

The Zionist regime announced on Friday an artillery attack in the "Quneitra" region in southern Syria.

A Syrian army checkpoint was targeted in the Israeli military invasion of Syria which is the first Israeli airstrike on the country ordered by the Zionist regime's new cabinet under Naftali Bennett, ‘Jerusalem Post’ reported.

According to the report, the checkpoint was 150 meters far from the northern border of occupied lands and belonged to the 90th Brigade of the Syrian Army, which was targeted by Israeli tank shells.

Nine days ago, Syria’s official state news agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian air defense countered the invading missiles fired by the Israeli regime from Lebanese airspace.

Zionist fighter jets periodically launch missile strikes on targets in eastern and northwestern Syria, using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

