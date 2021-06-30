  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2021, 8:40 PM

Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied lands

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Zionist settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories for several consecutive days on Wed. with the green light of the Zionist regime’s military forces.

Zionist regime’s settlers continue their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctuaries. This is while that the settlers once again brutally attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories.

A fierce clash erupted between Zionists and Palestinian citizens following the attack of Zionist regime’s settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance groups warned Israeli forces and settlers against any further attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Resistance groups have announced that, like the Battle of Sword of Quds, they will continue to target Tel Aviv positions in case of violation of the sanctities of the occupied lands and territories.

