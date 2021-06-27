Ghalibaf appreciates Leader for receiving home-made vaccine

"The measure of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in practical support of domestic production will undoubtedly increase the spirit of self-confidence and motivation of young Iranian scientists and elites to take Iran to the peaks of scientific progress in the world," said Ghalibaf on Sunday.

As the Leader emphasized, it is expected of the Iranian vaccine producers to publish the scientific results of the vaccines in international papers so that the world will be informed of the great achievements of the country, he added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the first dose of the COV-Iran Barekat vaccine on Friday.

“I was being urged to use vaccine earlier. First of all, I was not eager to use non-Iranian vaccines. I said I would wait so the God willing the vaccine will be produced inside the country and I use our own vaccine,” said the Leader.

