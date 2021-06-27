Iran to become exporter of COVID-19 vaccine: PII chief

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Dr. Alireza Biglari stated that not only Iran will be able to meet the domestic demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, but also it will be turned into one of the chief exporters of this vaccine which is a great achievement and national pride for the Islamic Iran.

Considering the proper activities of domestic producers of COVID-19 vaccine, it is predicted that the general vaccination of COVID-19 will be carried out within the next months in the country, he added.

He went on to say that Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine will get a considerable portion of the global market and this issue is a great honor for the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dr. Biglari pointed to the production and export of other vaccines in this research center and added, “In addition to saving life of fellow countrymen, a number of vaccines produced in the country have also saved the life of other people especially regional countries.”

“BCG, Bacillus Calmette Guerin” vaccine is of the vaccines produced in Pasteur Institute of Iran (PII) that millions of non-Iranians in other countries have been vaccinated against it, he continued.

