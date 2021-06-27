Iran not to give any files to IAEA unless sanctions lifted

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said, "The US has no right to impose its terms on us; Because it violated the [nuclear] deal."

He stressed that the remarks of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are in the direction of psychological warfare and in order to gain points.

The United States has no right in the nuclear deal to ask us for anything because this country needs this agreement more than Iran, he added.

The MP noted that Iran's red line in the nuclear deal is to lift all sanctions and ensure that they are lifted, after which Tehran will fulfil its obligations.

Stating that the Americans are not trustworthy, he said that Iran has the right to ask for a guarantee.

"If the sanctions are not lifted, not only will we not provide them with files and photos, but we will also turn off the cameras," Meshkini highlighted.

Earlier, the Iranian Parliament Speaker also said that the IAEA quarterly deadline has not been extended, adding that the recorded videos will not be provided to Agency.

Previously, a total of 200 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament issued a statement on ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, saying, "The Parliament resolutely resists any damage to the nuclear industry and emphasizes the advancement of the nuclear program in accordance with the legal duties of the Parliament."

"The Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions" has revolutionized the nuclear program and played an important role in the negotiation process to lift sanctions. Therefore, it is necessary for the government to take immediate action in implementing all the technical provisions of this law, including the operation of the metal uranium plant, the legal deadline for which has expired in accordance with Article 4, and not to compromise the technical achievements of the nuclear industry with its political goals and objectives," the Iranian lawmakers said in a statement.

ZZ/FNA14000406000647