Trump's maximum pressure against Iran defeated

Speaking in an interview with Mehdi Hassan Show, Robert Malley, the US Special Envoy for Iran affairs answered some questions over the status of JCPOA revival in the Vienna talks.

Malley acknowledged that US sanctions and inhumane pressures on Iran have been failed, explaining that Trump's maximum pressure on Iran failed miserably, and this has badly damaged US interests.

Washington is ready to lift sanctions if Tehran returns to the agreement, fulfills its nuclear commitments, and meets the restrictions imposed in the 2015 deal, the US Special Envoy for Iran affairs also claimed.

Iranians seek to lift all the sanctions imposed by Trump's administration after his withdrawal from JCPOA in 2018, earlier Malley had told, claiming that this is an excessive demand.

He had made the claims in response to a question raised by Mehdi Hassan over Iran's demands in the Vienna talks.

