'Ballad of a White Cow' wins at 2021 Berlinale

The synopsis of 'Ballad of a White Cow' read, "Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

The cast includes Maryam Moghadam, Alireza Sani Far, and Pouria Rahimi Sam.

'Ballad of a White Cow' also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in the US. The festival was held on June 9-20, 2021 in New York City.

The Berlin International Film Festival, usually called the Berlinale, is a film festival held annually in Berlin, Germany. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 71st Berlin International Film Festival is taking place in two stages. From March 1 to 5, 2021, the 71st Berlinale was launched with an Industry Event for film professionals and accredited representatives of the press. The Summer Special for the general public started on June 9 and finished on June 20.

Berlinale is one of the largest public film festivals in the world, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe each year. For the film industry and the media, the eleven days in February are also one of the most important events in the annual calendar and an indispensable trading forum. Every year, around 400 films of all genres, lengths and formats are shown in the various sections and special presentations of the Berlinale.

ZZ/5240372