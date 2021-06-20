'Sun Children' to vie at 2021 Munich Film Festival

The 2020 production is about 12-year-old Ali and his three friends who work hard to survive and support their families. In a turn of events that seems miraculous, Ali is entrusted to find hidden treasure underground.

It has been screened at several international festivals including the 2020 São Paulo International Film Festival, 2020 Stockholm International Film Festival, and 2021 Moscow International Film Festival, and won two awards at the 2020 Venice Film Festival including Marcello Mastroianni Award.

The cast includes Ali Nassirian, Javad Ezzati, Tannaz Tabatabaei, Rouhollah Zamani, and Shamila Shirzad.

Among the 13 entries in the Cinemasters competition are "Sommer 85" (France) by Francois Ozon, "Wife of a Spy" (Japan) by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, "El Perro que no Calla" (Argentina) by Anna Katz, and "Sainte-Narcisse" (Canada) by Bruce LaBruce.

Iran has won the award of this section back in 2016 with Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman”. The winner this year will receive a cash prize of 50,000 euros.

After months of pandemic hibernation, the city of Munich is preparing to formally come back to life with a rebooted annual film festival, largely taking place outdoors amid the summer heat. Amid declining coronavirus infection numbers, the city of Munich has now opened up cinemas to indoor viewing.

The 38th Munich Film Festival will take place July 1-10 in the Bavarian capital city. A total of 70 films from 29 countries make up this year's program, far below the pre-corona slate of 180 films two years ago. This year will see 33 world premieres, also lower than in past years.

HJ/5240105