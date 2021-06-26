'False Ceiling' goes to Fribourg International FilmFest.

Written by Fatemeh Darbari and Mohsen Najafi Mehri, 'False Ceiling' will compete with 15 other short films at the 35th edition of the Fribourg International Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film narrates an unexpected crisis between a young couple.

The cast includes Mohammad Reza Ghaffari, Sogol Khaligh, Alireza Ostadi, Babak Behshad, Mohsen Sadeghi, Fatemeh Darbari and Mojtaba Espidani.

Fribourg International Film Festival is one of the five most important film festivals in Switzerland. As a national reference in diversity, it can pride itself on an exquisite reputation on the national and international levels. Its atmosphere, its warmth and its simplicity make FIFF a meeting point that both the audience and professionals appreciate a lot.

Fribourg International Film Festival aims to promote the understanding between cultures through films. It gives preferences to productions that stimulate reflection and provoke discussion.

The festival will be held on July 16-25, 2021.

