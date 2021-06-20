  1. Culture
Jun 20, 2021, 10:09 AM

'The Reversed Path' wins 2 awards at Shanghai Intl. FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iranian film 'The Reversed Path' directed by Abolfazl Jalili won two awards at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

Written, Directed & Produced by Abdolfazl Jalili, 'The Reversed Path' has won the Best Director and Best Actor awards at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

The synopsis of 'The Reversed Path' read, "Emkan is a 17-year-old teenager who has not seen his father for many years and his mother works late at night in a factory. He has a small recording camera and he decides to make a film to give a twist to his routine life, however, he is not very proficient. He tries his best to achieve his goal…"

Pouyan Shokri, Masoud Naji, Mahdiyar Asghari, Mohammad Hossein Pakdaman are among the cast members of the flick.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event-driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub. A total of 3,693 films from 108 countries and regions registered for last year's event.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) was held on June 11-20, 2021.

