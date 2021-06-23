"Eclipse” finds way to 43rd Grenoble short film fest.

Starring Faraz Modiri, Payman Naeimi, Anita Baqeri, Paniz Esmaeili, and Khorshid Cheraghipur, the film is about Saghi and her two friends, who have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon.

Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saghi sees something that should have stayed hidden.

Co-organized by Diero Film Production and the Olbia Film Network every year, the Figari Film Fest is dedicated to short cinema by young and independent filmmakers.

The 43rd Outdoor Short Film Festival of Grenoble will be held from June 30 to July 4, 2021.

