Iranian short film to vie at Italian festival

In “Burned”, every night, when Hafeez hears the sound of gunfire at the border, he goes there to take away the belongings of the immigrants' corpses to make a living. One night, between the bodies, he notices a young girl and her child who are hiding in a corner.

The Salento International Film Festival is a celebration of films and filmmakers, promotes international independent films, in recognition of the fact that movies are the most powerful form of cultural communication and link between cultures and peoples.

The event consists of 7 days of film festival premieres including retrospective screenings, feature films, short feature films, and documentaries from the international artistic panorama; all of which will be presented to the public.

During these 7 days, an international jury of film industry professionals will be evaluating the competing works. Awards will be given to feature, short, and documentary films.

The festival will be held from September 7 to September 12, 2021.

HJ/5243665