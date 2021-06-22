Zionists martyr PA security officer in W Nablus

Settlers of the Zionist regime committed a new crime against the Palestinians. In this regard, settlers opened fire on a security officer of the Palestinian Authority, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, Palestinian sources stated that Zionist settlers shot dead ‘Alaa Khalid Zahran’ a security officer of the Palestinian Authority.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the Palestinian Authority’s security officer was martyred after being shot due to the severity of his injuries.

This crime of Zionist settlers took place while the Zionist military forces are simultaneously continuing their hostile actions in different parts of the West Bank, including Nablus.

MA/5241594