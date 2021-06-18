Presidential candidate 'Ghazizadeh' casts vote in Mashhad

Election officially began at 7 a.m. across Iran on Friday. Some 500 international journalists from 226 foreign media are covering the event in Iran.

59,310,307 Iranians are eligible to vote, from which 1.3 million are first-voters and 3.5 million are Iranians abroad, according to statistics from the Ministry of Interior.

After the withdrawal of 3 presidential candidates [Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, and Alireza Zakani] from elections on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the four candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

The 13th presidential election is held simultaneous with the sixth round of city and village councils elections, the first mid-term for the 11th parliament’s by-election, and the second mid-term for the fifth Assembly of Experts election.

