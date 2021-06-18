  1. World
  2. North America
Jun 18, 2021, 9:00 AM

1 dead, 12 injured in shooting spree in Arizona

1 dead, 12 injured in shooting spree in Arizona

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – One person has been killed and another 12 were injured in several shooting incidents in the US state of Arizona, local police said.

According to the broadcaster ABC15, citing local law enforcement, one gunman committed several separate shootings in different cities within about 90 minutes. The shooter has been arrested and is said to have acted alone, Sputnik reported.

"We have a total of 13 victims, not all of them are gunshot-wound victims. Right now, we have four that are gunshot-wound victims. The others have different types of injuries," Peoria Police Department spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a press conference.

The officer added that there is at least one death, so far.

"We responded to another call, the vehicle on the freeway, and, sadly, we are reporting one fatality in that," Sheffert said.

The gunman's motives are as yet unknown.

ZZ/SPUTNIK

News Code 174938
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174938/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News