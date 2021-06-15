Army inaugurates COVID-19 vaccination center in Tehran

The Coronavirus Vaccination and Health Monitoring Center became operational in Lavizan, Tehran on Tue. in the presence of Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

With a capacity of 100 beds, the Center is equipped with the most modern medical equipment to confront the outbreak and was launched at the initiative taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation in the northeastern part of metropolis Tehran province.

According to the commander of Army Ground Force, planning is underway for the construction of five equipped field hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination, which is expandable to 15 field hospitals if necessary.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of COVID-19 Vaccination Center and 2nd Iran Army Ground Force Health Monitoring Center, Commander of Iranian Army's Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari stated that Army Ground Force took effective steps as of the early days of the spread of the coronavirus disease with its utmost power.

With the drastic measures taken in this regard, the COVID-19 Vaccination Center was opened today in the presence of Coordination Deputy of Iran’s Army Force and it is hoped that the first Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine will be injected in this Center.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Iraj Harirchi also attended the inaugural ceremony of this Center.

