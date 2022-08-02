1st shipment of Medicine for SMA patients arrives in Iran

Dr. Bahram Daraei made the remarks on Tuesday and added, “Following the order of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the need to provide medicines for SMA patients, the Iranian Food and Drug Administration took necessary measures in this regard in order to quickly supply of two items of medicine for these patients.”

Accordingly, “Spinraza”, as the first medicine provided for SMA patients, has been imported into the country and will soon be supplied and made available to these patients in cooperation and collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he added.

MA/IRN84841899