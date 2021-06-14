Dena destroyer to sail trans-boundary waters

He made the remarks in a ceremony held on Monday through video conference to celebrate the joining of the destroyer “Dena”, as well as the “Shahin” minehunter to the Iranian naval fleet.

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami attended the ceremony, along with a host of other high-ranking military offiacials.

Addressing the ceremony, Khanzadi informed that “Dena” will be dispatched to sail the international waters and towards the Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Red Sea to ensure the security of the Iranian navy in various maritime routes.

"Presence in the international waters on behalf of the Iranian nation is the right of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said, noting that the ultimate goal is to oust foreign forces from the region.

"The measures of the naval units of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the transboundary waters is in compliance with the international law of the seas and accords with our country's defense policies," he added.

In his remarks, the Iranian defense minister for his part said that joining the Iranian navy fleet, Dena destroyer will improve the depth of the country's strategical defense and capability of fighting against a variety of surface and submarine vessels.

Hatami added that it has not been long since the vessels of the Iranian Navy fleet are sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, which has received worldwide attention, but the Navy has a strong presence in distant waters and in the oceans.

He explained that the threat of naval mines in the adjacent waters planted by trans-regional forces and terrorist groups and the need to be prepared to deter such threats, made Iranians develop their new homemade destroyer, Dena.

Designed and built by Iranian experts at Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the Dena destroyer is a Mowj-class vessel equipped with advanced systems.

Equipped with a variety of domestic equipment and defense systems, the Dena destroyer weighs more than 1300 tons and is able to sail long distances in the seas and oceans.

Dena destroyer has the ability to search, detect, monitor, confront and, if necessary, destroy any aerial, land, and subsurface threats.

Having a flight deck, from which helicopters take off and land, is one of the important capabilities of the Dena destroyer.

Detecting and neutralizing various types of sea mines is one of the capabilities of Shahin minehunter which is manufactured by Iranian young experts.

