Ashkenazi warns Netanyahu about “flag march” in Quds

Israeli regime Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a the possiblity of a new round of esclated tensions in Holy Quds as thousands of Zionist settlers plan to hold the so-called "flag march."

In a message to Netanyahu, Ashkenazi called for a meeting to discuss the situation in holy Quds. He also called on Netanyahu to rerout or cancel the "flag march" in which thousands of Zionist settlers are going to take part in the Bab al-Amoud area in the center of the occupied Quds.

Earlier, Israeli war Minister Bani Gantz announced that the holding of a "flag march" in occupied Quds by the Zionists "would require extraordinary security measures". He cited the possibility of escalating tensions as a result of the march for his call for its possible cancellation.

Israeli war minister feared the start of a new conflict with Gaza Strip and with resistance groups.

Israeli regime authorties disagree on whether to hold the flag march or not. According to Zionist media, Netanyahu and his supporters are trying to escalate the situation in occupied Quds in any way they can in order to sabotage the formation of the new coalition government led by "Yair Lapid" and "Naftali Bennett".

