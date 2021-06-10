3 Palestinian security officers martyred in West Bank

An armed clash between Palestinian intelligence forces and Zionist forces took place in the north of the West Bank early on Thursday

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Adham Yasser Eleiwi, 23, and Tayseer Ayasa, 32, both members of the Palestinian Military Intelligence Service, were martyred by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin.

The Palestinian Information Center news website also said a third Palestinian, Jamil Mahmoud al-Amouri, succumbed to Israeli gunshot wounds.

According to the Doha-based Al Jazeera TV channel, an Israeli officer was killed during the Jenin clashes.

