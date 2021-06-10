  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2021, 11:40 AM

3 Palestinian security officers martyred in West Bank

3 Palestinian security officers martyred in West Bank

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Three Palestinian security officers were martyred during the clashes between the Palestinian forces and the Zionist forces in the north of the West Bank.

An armed clash between Palestinian intelligence forces and Zionist forces took place in the north of the West Bank early on Thursday

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Adham Yasser Eleiwi, 23, and Tayseer Ayasa, 32, both members of the Palestinian Military Intelligence Service, were martyred by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin.

The Palestinian Information Center news website also said a third Palestinian, Jamil Mahmoud al-Amouri, succumbed to Israeli gunshot wounds.

According to the Doha-based Al Jazeera TV channel, an Israeli officer was killed during the Jenin clashes.

ZZ/FNA14000320000078

News Code 174615
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174615/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News