Joint IRGC, Army air defenses ready to confront any threats

Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with the IRGC Air Force commanders, during which he hailed the high level of the preparedness of the air forces.

Commander of Khatam ul Anbia Air Defense further expressed his gratitude to the Commander of IRGC Air Force, Brigadier General Hajizadeh for recently unveiled the Dey-9 air defense system and the Quds radar system, which were domestically produced by Iranian military technicians and experts at the IRGC Air Force.

He concluded by saying that the joint air defense forces of IRGC and regular Army are ready to confront any threats or aerial aggression, stressing that the Iranian sky is the safest sky in the region.

