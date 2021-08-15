  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2021, 5:10 PM

Air defense units prepared to confront any possible threat

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – According to the commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base, the Iranian Air Defense Force units are monitoring the sky of the region and ready to face any possible threat.

Paying a visit to the Iranian Air Defense zone in the eastern part of the country, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, the commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base met and held talks with the commanders and staff of this defense zone.

Referring to the situation in the eastern region of the country, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, said, "With full vigilance, Air defense units are monitoring the sky of the region and the space around the borders of the country."

The Iranian air defense units are ready to face any possible threat, the commander stressed.

Marzieh Rahmani
