No blind areas for Iranian military radars

"Iran is highly capable of detecting and interception of various types of aircraft," he said, "There are no blind spots in the Iranian military radars and the country can observe hundreds of kilometers from its borders."

"Air defense is the pillar of ensuring Iran's security," he added, underscoring the significance of a comprehensive air defense system for protecting Iran's air territory.

Iran has the most precise radar and missile systems, adding that all military equipment is prepared to deal appropriately with threats.

there has been good progress in producing reconnaissance, combat and operational and data collecting and electronic warfare equipment in accordance with the types of threats.

Air defense systems in Iran are interconnected in a network to ensure the security of the Iranian sky.

Air defense systems in Iran act in one single network and all commands are issued through the network through highly secure communication channels.

It is worth noting that Iran recently unveiled the Dey-9 air defense system and the Quds radar system during a ceremony in the presence of high-ranking military officials.

HJ/5247078