Enemy's plot to separate people from Establishment failed

The Defense ministry said in its statement that the enemies' plots to divide the Islamic Establishment and the people have failed.

The statement further read that the enemies' wishes will never come true because of people' presence on the scent to support their beloved Establishment.

The ministry concludes to vow that it will spare any efforts to produce the defense power and maintain the security of the beloved country.

Also in this regard, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri issued a statement on Thursday saying that the Dey9 epic turnout for the Establishment symbolized the true relationship between the Islamism and the democratic nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The epic of the 9th of Dey was the most evident bond between the republic nature and Islamism of the Establishment, which was recorded as another victory of the noble Iranian people after an imposed 8-month long foreign plot to divide the nation," general Bagheri noted.

13 years ago on this day, millions of Iranians in the capital Tehran and several other major cities took to the streets to condemn the foreign-plotted riots following the 2009 presidential election.

MNA/5667669;14011007001046