War not solution to Yemeni crisis: Zarif

During the meeting which took place at the Foreign Ministry building on Tuesday, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Griffiths met with Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the various dimensions of the Yemeni crisis and ways to achieve peace and stability in the country.

Explaining the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on ending the crisis in Yemen, Zarif stressed the need to lift the siege of the Yemeni people and facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to them.

Stating that war is not the solution to the Yemeni crisis, he added, "We can end the current miserable situation in Yemen, which has exposed the Yemeni people to a humanitarian catastrophe only through political dialogue and peaceful means."

During the meeting, Griffiths briefed the Iranian Foreign Minister on the outcome of his talks with relevant parties on the Yemeni crisis.

Martin Griffiths who visited Iran in February also met with Zarif to discuss various aspects of the Yemeni crisis.

During a recent visit to Oman, Zarif met with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a senior negotiator of the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

The UN special envoy for Yemen also recently visited Yemen. He expressed frustration at the failure of his efforts to reach a ceasefire.

