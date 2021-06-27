  1. Politics
Two people killed in a Church's bomb blast in Congo

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Two people were killed in a bomb blast near a church in city of ‘Beni’, eastern Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Local officials announced that at least two people were killed in a bomb blast inside a Catholic church in eastern city of “Beni” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, AFP reported.

The police chief in “Beni” city said the explosion occurred at 6 a.m. local time, just one hour before the children's verification ceremony began at the church.

The mayor of “Beni” city also confirmed that the injured were taken to hospital and that police have launched an investigation into the case.

