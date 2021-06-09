Iran fully committed to financial obligations to UN: Zarif

In a letter wrote to the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif reiterated that as soon as sanctions imposed against Iran are lifted, Islamic Republic of Iran will settle its deferred financial contribution to the United Nations.

“I am writing to convey our strong dismay over the announcement that the Islamic Republic of Iran will lose its voting privileges in the United Nations General Assembly due to the arrears in the payment of its financial contribution to the United Nations,” he stressed.

This decision is fundamentally flawed, entirely unacceptable and completely unjustified, as Iran’s inability to fulfill its financial obligations towards the United Nations is directly caused by ‘unlawful unilateral sanctions’ imposed by the United States to punish those who comply with a Security Council Resolution, he continued.

As you, and indeed the whole world, are well aware, the people of Iran have been under the most unprecedented economic warfare - and indeed economic terrorism - following the Trump administration’s US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA (shamelessly continued to this day by its successor as so-called “bargaining leverage”) in material breach of peremptory norms of international law, the Charter of the UN and UNSCR 2231.

