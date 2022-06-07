Qatar FM negotiating with Iran, US to resume Vienna talks

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Tuesday morning that he is negotiating with Tehran and Washington to resume the Vienna talks.

The Qatari foreign minister told Arabic Al Jazeera that his discussions in Washington with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken dealt with a number of regional and global issues, including Iran and Afghanistan, in addition to the Palestinian issue and the world's food and energy crises.

"I spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the Iran nuclear talks and the prospects of reaching an agreement," he said and made it clear that the Vienna talks have not failed.

Doha calls on all parties to return to the nuclear agreement because it constitutes a fundamental pillar of security and peace in the region, the Qatari diplomat also stressed.

He also noted that the nuclear agreement will open up prospects for broader regional cooperation and dialogue with Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he indicated that Qatar is working with the United States and international partners to restore stability in the global energy market, especially in the field of natural gas.

Negotiations to remove anti-Iranian sanctions in Vienna have been stalled for about months. Since the beginning of the talks, the US government has repeatedly tried to accuse other JCPOA parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

One of the reasons for the failure of the American parties to take the necessary steps in the Vienna talks is the opposition of US congresspersons to the Biden administration's policies regarding JCPOA.

RHM/FNA14010317000007