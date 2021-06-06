Iran, Iraq a soul inhabiting two bodies: Ambassador Masjedi

Iraj Masjedi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Iraq by Hashd Shabi (PMU) to mark the anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, during which he said that the Islamic Republic is proud of itself for defending the oppressed Muslims in the world.

He stressed that the Resistance Front is moving in the direction of increasing its capabilities.

Masjedi also said in the ceremony that relations between the nations of Iran and Iraq are deep, and the two countries are "a soul that inhabits two bodies."

He stated that the nations of Iran and Iraq stood alongside each other during bad and good times, stressing that no force can separate these two nations.

Referring to the role of Imam Khomeini in supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people, the ambassador noted that the resistance of the Palestinian people against the Zionist regime is inspired by Imam Khomeini's revolution.

Masjedi emphasized that Imam Khomeini's revolution is the revolt of all the oppressed in the world, underlining that the United States has failed to suppress this uprising.

The Iranian diplomat pointed out that all the enemies of Imam Khomeini's movement have been put in the dustbin of history, noting that the current US administration was also forced to negotiate with Iran, because it saw the level of the power of the Islamic Republic in the region.

