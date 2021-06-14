Iran FM's reaction after Netanyahu ousted from power

"After a long period of wars and aggression against the Palestinians and threats against the Islamic Republic, the oppressor falls, Gaza hoists the sign of victory and Iran still follows the path of dignity. Maybe someone who comes after him will learn that a system built based on aggression and occupation will not last long," the top Iranian diplomat tweeted in Arabic langyage in reaction to the end of Netanyahu rule over the Israeli regime.

Israeli regime’s longest-serving ruler, Benjamin Netanyahu, was ousted from the premier post yesterday after a governing coalition of rivals was sworn in the Knesset on Sunday afternoon.

The governing coalition is comprised of eight parties – Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu with Yamina head Naftali Bennett at the helm unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

