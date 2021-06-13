Anti-Netanyahu protesters celebrate victory ahead of ouster

Some 2,000 people marched through Quds to rally and cheer outside PM’s residence on Saturday, making a victory lap in their anti-Netanyahu crusade. Over the past year, protests in Israel have been taking place on a near-weekly basis, sometimes in breach of coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings, and often ending with arrests and scuffles with police, RT reported.

“After spending this year of blood, sweat, and tears, going out in the streets, not knowing if this will change anything… We can definitely allow us to celebrate right now,” one of the protesters, Or Biron, told RT’s Ruptly.

“The protest is the main cause that Netanyahu government collapsed and now we are going to have tomorrow a new government, and yes, the chances are 99%,” said Mossi Raz, a member of the Knesset for the left-wing social-democratic Meretz party.

After 12 years in power, Netanyahu is set to be replaced by a “change” coalition government, led by former aide Naftali Bennett and opposition politician Yair Lapid, with support of an Arab religious party.

If Lapid and Bennett’s razor-thin coalition gets approved by the Knesset on Sunday, it will hold off the need for yet another general election. The regime has held four over the past two years, repeatedly failing to deliver a majority government.

Netanyahu tried to block the new coalition on a technicality but was overruled by Rivlin, who himself will step down on July 9, when his term ends, to be replaced on his ceremonial post by former Labor party head Isaac Herzog.

