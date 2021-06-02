'Daily Massacre in Tehran' goes to Palm Springs FilmFest.

Written and produced by Hossein Tehrani, 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' will be screened at the 27th edition of the Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US.

Hamidreza Karami, Mehran Atashzai, Roozbeh Sinaki, Mehrnoosh Salimi are among the film's cast members.

Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) is a film festival held in Palm Springs, California. Though the festival does feature American independent films, the focus from its inception was to shine a spotlight on international cinema.

It started in 1989 and is held annually in January. It is run by the Palm Springs International Film Society, which also runs the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films (ShortFest), a festival of short films and film market in June.

The 27th edition of the festival will be held on June 22-28, 2021.

