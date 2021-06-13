'Daily Massacre in Tehran' goes to Odense Intl. FilmFest.

Written and produced by Hossein Tehrani, 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' will be screened at the Odense International Film Festival in Denmark.

Hamidreza Karami, Mehran Atashzai, Roozbeh Sinaki, Mehrnoosh Salimi are among the film's cast members.

'Daily Massacre in Tehran' will be also screened at the 27th edition of the Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US which is slated to take place on June 22-28, 2021.

OFF - Odense International Film Festival is an Academy Award-Qualifying, a week-long short film festival in Denmark, taking place every year in the last week of August. The festival made its debut in 1975, making OFF the eldest film festival in Denmark. The municipality of Odense is responsible for the execution of the film festival. It offers a multitude of screenings, talks, workshops, debates, seminars, industry events and parties.

OFF is an alternative film festival, born with passion and creativity; a spirit that the festival has maintained and nurtured ever since.

OFF21 takes place from the 30th of August to the 5th of September.

ZZ/5233042