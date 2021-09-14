Two Iranian plays invited to Golden Lion Intl. Theater Fest

Two Iranian plays "Holodomor" written by Ali Safari and directed by Raha Haji Zeinal and "Women's Auschwitz" directed by Ali Safari as well as the theater troupe "Trilogy" have been invited to participate in the Golden Lion International Theater Festival.

Holodomor and "Women's Auschwitz" will compete with others performances from Italy, Canada, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, the United States, and Slovakia in Lviv, Western Ukraine.

Amir Norouzi, Amir Shams, Nafiseh Zare, Mehdi Abu Hamzeh, Raha Haji Zeinal, Ali Safari, Nazanin Mihan, Sarina Azadmilani, Mohammad Pasandideh and Hassan Mohammadian will play roles in the "Holodomor".

Also, Amir Shams, Raha Haji Zainal, Nazanin Mihan, and Sarina Azadmilani are the actors of "Women's Auschwitz".

This is the first time that the Golden Lion International Theater Festival of Ukraine will host a group from Iran.

The two mentioned plays will be performed in public in a theater hall in Kiev before attending the festival.

RHM/5303874