May 31, 2021, 2:00 AM

'Sea Boys' to take part in Shanghai Intl. FilmFest.

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Sea Boys' directed by Afshin Hashemi will take part in the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

In its first international presence, will be screened at the Panorama section in the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

The cast includes Mona Farjad, Afshin Hashemi, Yasin Habibpour, Payam Amir Abdollahian, and Ali Bahri.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event-driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub. A total of 3,693 films from 108 countries and regions registered for last year's event.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) will be held for ten days from June 11-20 this year, with the Golden Goblet Awards ceremony on June 19.

