'Badger' nominated at 8th Fine Arts Film Festival in US

'Badger' is about a woman named Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Vishka Asayesh, Hassan Ma'ajouni, Mehraveh Sharifi Nia, and Gohar Kheirandish are among the film's cast members.

The film has also taken part at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China and the 15th Hamilton Film Festival in Canada and the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) in India. It will also vie at the 5th Annual Macedonian Film Festival. It has been also nominated for the Best Film Award at the 19th edition of the Riverside International Film Festival in the US.

Recently, 'Badger' won the Best Narrative film award at the 27th edition of Austin Film Festival in the US, the best foreign film award at the Berkeley Video & Film Festival in the US, as well as the best movie award at the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

The Fine Arts Film Festival (FAFF) is dedicated to showing the finest films in the world about art, the art world, and films that are art in and of themselves. Painting, photography, sculpture, performances of all forms, artists in and out of their studios, collectors, galleries, museums, public art, and alternative art spaces are all part of FAFF. This includes video art, curated as a Film or a Virtual Reality medium.

The 8th Annual Fine Arts Film Festival 2021 will be held online on June 8-14.

