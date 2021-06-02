Main issues between Tehran, Washington resolved in Vienna

No one can claim that the JCPOA was a bad deal, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, adding that today all countries are seeking to return the table of JCPOA.

Saying that Iran has been always a member of the nuclear deal, Rouhani said, "If you look back, you’ll find that Iran’s retaliatory measure, to reduce its commitments, was due to the US lack of commitment."

Today, Americans, P4+1, and the Islamic Republic of Iran say they seek to return to JCPOA, he stressed.

Therefore, today, after 8 years, everyone has the same voice, Rouhani added.

“We may have different opinions, but we have reached a common opinion on important issues”, he asserted.

This is a great victory for the Iranian nation, the president added.

Saying that today, everyone has come to the conclusion that negotiation is the only path to resolve the problems, Rouhani said, “In the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, our main issues have been resolved with the Americans, and we are negotiating to resolve the remaining issues as well.”

