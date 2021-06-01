Iran, Ukraine to hold 3rd round of talks on Flight 752 case

Head of Iranian delegation Mohsen Baharvand arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday to hold the third round of talks on the case of the Ukrainian plane.

During this round of talks, the delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ukraine are scheduled to discuss the technical and legal aspects of the crash of PS 752.

According to the plans, the talks will last for two days.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August and the second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy was held at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran in October 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with 176 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

