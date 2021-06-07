Politicizing of issues in Flight 752 case harms everyone

Head of Iranian delegation Mohsen Baharvand who travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv last Tuesday to hold the third round of talks on the case of the Ukrainian plane said in an interview, "In the third round of talks, we exchanged information on several aspects of the case that needed to be examined between the two countries, such as the civil aviation and security dimension, the military dimension, as well as the criminal dimension."

Baharvand also said that they discussed the jurisdiction of this case and other issues.

Stating that the Iranian court has jurisdiction, he added, "So far, an indictment has been issued in the Iranian court by the prosecutor and sent to the court, and I think three judges will review this case and are studying it."

"If anyone has failed to do so, they will be dealt with according to the law," the Iranian diplomat noted.

He also added that the two sides talked about international law in the third round of talks in Kyiv, saying, "Military, judicial, and civil aviation investigations in collaboration with an advisory group from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and experts from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom have concluded that this tragic event was the result of a human error."

"The compensation we have set is much higher than what we are committed to paying in international law. The government has agreed to pay $ 150,000 per victim to the family, survivors, and legal heirs of the individual, both domestic and foreign, and some have already received compensation," he noted.

Stating that politicizing specialized issues harms everyone, Baharvand highlighted, "Because these are aviation standards, the whole international community suffers if one tries to abuse them politically. The political use of this issue leads to resistance to investigation and the achievement of truth and justice because it becomes a political issue."

The Iranian diplomat went on to say that Iran is ready to cooperate in any way with countries that respect these three things; Recognize the competence of the Islamic Republic of Iran like Ukraine and the rest, must respect Iran's sovereignty and state immunity and must respect its political independence.

"By respecting each other and diplomatic protocols, if one wants to form a group and then turn it into a controversy, it destroys the essence of the issue. Like a court in a Canadian province said, given the possibility, it guesses the incident was intentional," Bahravand said.

"A country that violates the political immunity of the Iranian government must give us the right that we do not talk to it or talk to it bilaterally unless it corrects its own behavior," he added.

The third round of talks between Iran and Ukraine at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the two countries on the crash of PS 752 was held in recent days in Kyiv.

The first round of the Iranian delegation's talks about the flight 752 incident in Ukraine ended in early August and the second round of the related talks over the flight 752 tragedy was held at the place of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran in October 2020.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with 176 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

MNA/FNA14000317000523