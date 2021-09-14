Iran to purchase new airplanes

According to Mohammad Reza Rezaei Kouchi, the private sector is going to buy the planes, and the banks are going to provide the required facilities for it.

With reconciliation in the air at the Vienna talks to reinvigorate the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran Air has been trying to press Boeing to revive a large order signed in 2016.

A few months ago, it was reported that the national carrier has sent a letter to Boeing demanding it honor its commitments. Managing director Alireza Barkhor told IRNA that it wants to revive the contract for buying airplanes.

The ex-Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami also said Boeing should be held accountable for the delay in carrying out its contract with Iran Air, and that Iran reserves the right to take legal action over the delay.

"Iranian companies have the right as per the contract to pursue their contract," he said.

