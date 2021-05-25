Canadian court ruling sensational, politicized: Judiciary

The Judiciary and the Judiciary of the Armed Forces examined the various dimensions of the plane crash in an expert manner, and the results were sent to various countries, and some countries sent their comments to Iran and their contents confirm this technical report, he said, adding that what happened in Canada is a political act, and the ruling was like a political statement.

A court in the Canadian province of Ontario last Thursday held Iran responsible for the unintentional shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, soon after it took off from Tehran.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said Friday that the Canadian court does not have jurisdiction over the case of a Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down by the IRGC.

Khatibzadeh dismissed the Canadian court ruling as biased, politically motivated and not based on concrete evidence.

On Jan 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

MNA/5219982