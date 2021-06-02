Tehran, Kiev hold new round of talks on downed airliner

Manouchehr Moradi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that the first day of the third round of talks between Iran and Ukraine was held in the presence of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and technical, military and judicial experts of the two countries.

The Iranian diplomat added that the two sides expressed their views on the various aspects of the Ukrainian plane crash.

On January 8, 2020, the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, en route to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians, was mistakenly shot down by the IRGC air defense minutes after takeoff near the Iranian capital, killing all the 176 onboard.

The tragic incident took place when the IRGC air defense mistook the aircraft for a military target amid tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq a few days earlier.

