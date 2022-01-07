Iran FM issues statement on 2nd anniv. of Ukraine plane crash

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while extending its deep condolences to the families of victims of the plane crash, considers it necessary to inform the public that following the accident, the relevant institutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran by announcing the main cause of the accident performed their duties with precisely, transparently and rapidly according to the domestic rules and international commitments.

In the field of aviation, independent technical group responsible for accident investigation published the technical report of the incident within the framework of the International Aviation Convention (Chicago Convention 1944) and its annexes in cooperation and interaction with the relevant countries and International Aviation Organization (ICAO) which was highly welcomed by a great number of countries participating in the accident investigation process, the statement continued.

Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out criminal and judicial process based on certain legal principles, including principle of territorial jurisdiction of the location of incident and the citizenship of the accused by observing relevant laws and regulations.

On January 8, 2020, a plane belonging to Ukrainian Airlines crashed in southern Tehran province due to a human error and a missile fired after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and its 176 passengers, including Iranians, Canadians, Afghans, Swedes, British and Ukrainian flight crew were killed.

MA/FNA14001017000224