Gazan factories resumed producing thousands of missiles

Fathi Hammad, a Hamas Political Bureau member said on Sunday that the Palestinian Resistance has resumed producing thousands of missiles in their factories and workshops so as to stop Netanyahu’s aggression in Al-Quds and Tel Aviv.

The option of war against Israel and its discriminatory measures against the Palestinians is still on the table, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza also stressed today, adding, “But the Palestinians are not looking for war because war has heavy costs.”

"But this war will continue forever because Israel regime is occupying our lands and displacing our people and continuing to kill them", he added.

