US presence in Syria illegal: Lavrov

Addressing the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday, the minister also added that Moscow will embrace Washington's cooperation in resolving the Syrian crisis.

Elsewhere, the Russian minister expressed hope that the US would learn from past mistakes when preparing for the upcoming Russia-US summit.

"I hope that those working with the Russian Federation will assess Russia’s actions, interests and position, our red lines at least, and that they will learn from past mistakes and refuse to hold dialogue solely from the position of claiming hegemony in global affairs," he said on Wednesday during the Primakov Readings forum.

The foreign minister pointed out that the "normalization of Russian-American relations is only possible if the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs are followed". "This condition is necessary not only to support the normal predictable and stable dialogue, which the Americans say they want, but it is also important to get rid of the accumulated confrontational attitude between our states," Lavrov added.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts.

MAH/TASS/FNA14000319000360