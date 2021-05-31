Velayati congrats Syrian Pres. Bashar al-Assad on re-election

The Top Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali-Akbar Velayati congratulated Bashar al-Assad on his re-election as President of Syrian Arab Republic.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, the Leader’s Top Advisor Ali-Akbar Velayati felicitated the re-election of Bashar al-Assad as President of Syrian Arab Republic to him and Syrian nation.

“I am pleased to express my sincere congratulations on your success in regaining the trust of the great Syrian people in this critical and sensitive situation,” Velayati stated.

MoD made good progress in field of ground combat

The commander of the IRGC ground forces said that the goals and strategies set in the field of ground combat have been well achieved in the Ministry of Defense.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks when he paid a visit to the exhibition of achievements of the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat on Sunday.

Referring to the significant progress in upgrading ground combat equipment in recent years, Pakpour said, "The goals and strategies set in this area have been well achieved in the Ministry of Defense."

Security forces detain, dismantle terror team in NW Iran

The Iranian intelligence forces in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan said in a statement that they arrested or killed members of a terrorist team at the Piranshahr border.

According to a statement by the Public Relations of IRGC's Ground Force Hamzeh Seyyed Al-Shohada (AS) Headquarters, a terror team has been dismantled and two terrorists are killed in an operation in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

Two Iranian warships heading for Venezuela, US claims

The US security officials claim they are monitoring two Iranian warships whose ultimate destination may be Venezuela.

The US national security community is monitoring two Iranian naval vessels whose ultimate destination may be Venezuela, Politico claimed.

An Iranian frigate and the Makran, a former oil tanker that was converted to a floating forward staging base, have been heading south along the east coast of Africa, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject.

CBI governor dismissed

Abdolnasser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), has been dismissed.

Iranian President Rouhani dismissed Hemmati, who is among the candidates for the upcoming Presidential elections, on Sun.

Rouhani has reportedly appointed Hamid Pourmohammdi as the new CBI chief.

Rouhani felicitates Croatia on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the government and the people of Croatia on the country's National Day.

In his message to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanović, Rouhani extended his felicitations to the nation and the government on the country’s National Day.

Qatar 2nd pharmaceutical-medical shipment aid arrives in Iran

Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission on Sunday revealed the shipment of Qatari second medical and pharmaceutical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Reza Ardakanian Minister of Energy, who is also the Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission broke the news on Sunday and stated that the medicines and medical aids, arrived in Tehran last night and today, include several medicines for special diseases.

Presidential candidate vows to decrease inflation rate

Iranian Presidential candidate Abdolnaser Hemmati on Sunday vowed to curb the rampant inflation rate if being selected.

In his press conference on Sunday, he vowed to decrease the inflation rate down to eight percent to 12 percent.

Iran to host world clubs power-lifting championships

President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh said that Iran will host world clubs powerlifting championships this summer.

Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation made the comments in a joint press conference with the IPF President Gaston Parage in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran wins 1st ever world medal in women's weightlifting

Yekta Jamali won the first world medal in the history of Iranian women's weightlifting by lifting a 92 kg weight in snatch and winning a bronze medal at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent.

Jamali, the Iranian female weightlifter in the 87 kg category, lifted a 92 kg weight in snatch and winning a bronze medal at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Home-grown flu vaccine to meet domestic needs by next winter

Head of Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IFDA) Mohammadreza Shanesaz said Sunday that domestically-produced influenza vaccines will meet a considerable portion of the country's demands this year.

Mohammadreza Shanesaz said that Iran has made a lot of progress in domestically producing different types of vaccines in recent years, adding that the trend of domestic production of drugs accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year.

No plans set for sixth round of Vienna talks so far: Ulyanov

Referring to the fifth round of talks on the revival of the JCPOA, which is currently underway in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov said that so far there are no plans for the sixth round of talks.

"The fifth round of the Vienna talks on #JCPOA is underway. As of now, there are no plans for the sixth," Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Ulyanov wrote in a Sunday tweet, adding, "The negotiators proceed from the understanding that the current round should be final."

Iran volleyball win Netherlands in 3 direct sets in 2021 VNL

Iran men's national volleyball team defeated the Netherlands men's national volleyball team in Week 1 of 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Sunday.

The Iranian volleyball team showcased a good performance on the 3rd day of the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Sunday.

Iran won the Netherlands in three direct sets 25-18, 25-23, 30-28.

Vladimir Alekno, who was the former coach of the Russian team in the last edition of the event, is leading the Iranian team.

Iran's membership in SCO among its main plans

The Tajik ambassador to Tehran said that Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the organization's main programs, adding that the organization's decisions need the approval of all members.

Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi said in a press conference about the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Sunday that, "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the most influential organizations in the world."

Oil, non-oil exports in W Hormozgan ports up 172%: PMO

Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported that export of oil- and non-oil goods in western ports of Hormozgan and Bandar Lengeh in first two months of current year (from March 21 to May 21) hit a 172 percent growth.

Export of oil- and non-oil goods and commodities from western ports of Hormozgan and Bandar-e Lengeh in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year recorded a 172 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, PMO added.

