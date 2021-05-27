Iran has upper hand in Vienna talks: Rouhani

Referring to the negotiations taking place in Vienna, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran has the upper hand in negotiations.

"Our negotiations now are different from the ones in 2013. Now, Iran has the upper hand in negotiations," said Rouhani on Wednesday.

Peace in Caucasus matters much to Iran's national security

In a meeting with the acting Armenian Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister Zarif said that peace and security in the Caucasus is a highly significant matter for Iran's national security.

Zarif: Iran always insisting on respect for territorial integrity

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad said that Iran has always insisted on respect for territorial integrity of all.

In an apparent reference to the recent conflict between the two neighbouring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zarif stressed that "Iran has always insisted on respect for territorial integrity of all."

Iranian, Armenian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan in Yerevan.

Zarif who arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday morning met and held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan.

Tabriz-Jolfa train to be connected to Yerevan, Tbilisi

According to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the Tabriz-Jolfa train will be activated and connected to Yerevan and Tbilisi via Nakhchivan.

With respect to the tripartite memorandum between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan after the recent events, efforts are being made to connect the Tabriz-Jolfa train to Yerevan and Tbilisi via Nakhchivan, he also said.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between The Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) and Armenia, which will have a significant impact on the Jolfa county, he added.

1 killed, 2 injured in South Pars fire incident

The governor of Assaluyeh reported that a fire broke out at South Pars oil and gas field, killing one person and injuring two others.

The fire broke out at 9:20 a.m. this morning, killing one person and injuring two others, Abdul Nabi Yousefi told Mehr News Agency.

According to the official, the transmission line of Oxygen to two petrochemical companies in Asaluyeh has been cracked, leading to the explosion.

Regional countries Iran's priority: Raeisi

Presidential Candidate Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that the countries of the region are Iran's priority.

Referring to Iran's capacity in interaction with other states, Ebrahim Raeisi said, "The countries of the region are our priority.'

