Imam Khomeini was anti-Zionist, Israel not anti-Judaism

Richard Falk who met Imam Khomeini in Paris says, "Imam Khomeini made clear his opposition to Israel although he was also clear that he regarded Judaism as an authentic religion deserving respect."

The 32nd anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran will be held on Friday. He is known to many global figures and enjoys different characteristics that differentiate him from other world leaders. His difference from the others can be seen in the interpretation of his stances and views in the speeches of the world's great figures.

Vienna talks yield progress but decision yet to be made

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on Tuesday Members of the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA have reached significant progress but the final decision is yet to be made.

"The talks are ongoing and significant progress was reached. However, a final decision has not been made yet. Issues remain there that demand political decisions in capitals of the most invested countries, primarily the US and Iran," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the Press Conference on Tuesday, according to TASS.

'Iran against interference in internal affairs of countries'

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee reiterated Iran's disagreement with the interference of the world powers in other countries internal affairs.

Mojtaba Zonnour made the remarks in a joint webinar with Andrei Savinich, the chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Belarusian House of Representatives and Iran Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei, on Tue.

Zonnour referred to the background of friendly ties between the two countries in various fields and said: "The development and strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries in all fields are being considered and pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

No deadlocks in Vienna talks: Govt. spox

Stating that the Vienna talks had not reached a stalemate, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that these negotiations are ongoing and need to be further investigated in three important areas.

"There is no major obstacle to the negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA, and as mentioned earlier, there is a basic understanding of what the parties should do to return to the JCPOA agreement," said Rabiei on Tuesday in response to the question of when the Vienna talks will end.

'Safeguarding multilateralism Iran's top priority': Ghalibaf

Addressing the 2nd PAECO conference, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly named opposition to unilateralism and safeguarding multilateralism as the top priorities of Iran.

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressed at the opening of the second conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO).

The second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) has just begun in Pakistan with the speech of Asad Qaiser, the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly of Pakistan, and Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the country.

Preliminary details of martyrdom of 2 pilots in Dezful

Preliminary details of the martyrdom of two pilots of the 4th IRIAF Air Force base in Dezful were explained by the Governor of Dezful.

In an incident that happened on the ground on Monday morning at the base, two pilots lost their lives, Ali Farahmandpour told Mehr News Agency.

He said that the area where the accident took place has been quarantined and assessment teams are investigating the main cause of the incident.

Iran nuclear chief sends letter to IAEA Grossi

An Iranian diplomat says the country’s top nuclear official has sent a letter to IAEA head Grossi.

In a statement on Monday evening that came after IAEA’s report on Iran’s nuclear activities, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi pointed to a letter recently sent to IAEA head Rafael Grossi by Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi.

The message was a response to Grossi’s letter to Iran that was sent a week earlier, he said.

"Whereas the Technical Understanding was expired on May 24, Iran decided not to extend it, meanwhile, we decided to continue recording for one month aimed at providing another opportunity to conclude bilateral tech negotiations with the Agency," reads part of Salehi's letter according to Gharibabadi.

Moscow discusses JCPOA Vienna talks with Washington

Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna announced on Tus. that Moscow has held a meeting with Washington on JCPOA Vienna talks.

"Another useful meeting with the #US delegation at the Vienna talks #JCPOA," he wrote.

"We had a frank discussion with the US Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley on the remaining issues which need to be settled in order to restore full implementation of the nuclear deal," he tweeted.

Pakistani embassy denies visa ban for students

The Pakistani embassy in Tehran has announced that visas for student applicants are still being issued to travel Pakistan, dismissing earlier reporters on visa bans as false.

An official at the Pakistani embassy told IRNA news agency on Tuesday that visas had been issued to applicants as of today, adding that "there was no problem in that regard."

The official, meanwhile, said that there coronavirus-related restrictions in place on travels between Iran and Pakistan, adding that the bans will naturally be lifted when the health officials decide to do so.

Majidi introduces his new Italian assistant coach

Today, Farhad Majidi, Esteghlal's head coach, announced on his Instagram story that Italian Gabriele Pin is going to join him as an assistant of Esteghlal F.C.

Next week, Gabriele Pin will arrive in Tehran, he said.

"Gabriele Pin will take charge as my assistant until the end of the current season", Majidi added.

According to Majidi, with the resumption of the new session, he will be joined the technical staff of the Esteghlal FC.

Iran, China inaugurate a center on joint coop. between SMEs

The friendship and solidarity of the nations of Iran and China has a long history and with the opening of a joint center between SMEs, these friendships will be strengthened, a Chinese official said.

The president of Shanghai’s international association of small and medium-sized industries made the remarks in a video conference held between Shanghai’s international association of small and medium-sized industries and the Iranian organization of small industries and industrial complexes.

Iran and China inaugurated a center on joint cooperation between the small and medium industries of the two countries.

Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 171

The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stood at 171 with the total death toll surpassed 80,327.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pandemic has claimed 171 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 80,327, Sima Lari added.

Iran, Tajikistan determined to broaden bilateral coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Tajikistan are determined to broaden and expand bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Tajikistan Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda in Tehran on Tuesday, and said that relations between the two friend countries of Iran and Tajikistan are based on cultural, religious, historical, neighborhood and growing regional conditions.

He emphasized that the will of the two nations and two countries is to expand and enhance cooperation.

Agricultural products account for over 17% export value share

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that agricultural products accounted for more than 17 percent of total exports share value.

Iran export value of products to Iraq hits $11bn in five yrs.

The Director-General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries said that Iran exported $11 billion worth of agricultural and food products to neighboring Iraq in five years.

MA/